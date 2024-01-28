Chapter 5, Problem 77
Hydrogen gas (a potential future fuel) can be formed by the reaction of methane with water according to the equation: CH4( g) + H2O( g)¡CO( g) + 3 H2( g) In a particular reaction, 25.5 L of methane gas (measured at a pressure of 732 torr and a temperature of 25 °C) mixes with 22.8 L of water vapor (measured at a pressure of 702 torr and a temperature of 125 °C). The reaction produces 26.2 L of hydrogen gas at STP. What is the percent yield of the reaction?
Oxygen gas reacts with powdered aluminum according to the reaction: 4 Al(s) + 3 O2( g)¡2 Al2O3(s) What volume of O2 gas (in L), measured at 782 mmHg and 25 °C, completely reacts with 53.2 g Al?
Automobile air bags inflate following a serious impact. The impact triggers the chemical reaction: 2 NaN3(s)¡2 Na(s) + 3 N2( g) If an automobile air bag has a volume of 11.8 L, what mass of NaN3 (in g) is required to fully inflate the air bag upon impact? Assume STP conditions.
Lithium reacts with nitrogen gas according to the reaction: 6 Li(s) + N2( g)¡2 Li3N(s) What mass of lithium (in g) reacts completely with 58.5 mL of N2 gas at STP?
Ozone is depleted in the stratosphere by chlorine from CF3Cl according to this set of equations: CF3Cl + UV light¡CF3 + Cl Cl + O3¡ClO + O2 O3 + UV light¡O2 + O ClO + O¡Cl + O2 What total volume of ozone at a pressure of 25.0 mmHg and a temperature of 225 K is destroyed when all of the chlorine from 15.0 g of CF3 Cl goes through 10 cycles of the given reactions?
Chlorine gas reacts with fluorine gas to form chlorine trifluoride. Cl2( g) + 3 F2( g)¡2 ClF3( g) A 2.00-L reaction vessel, initially at 298 K, contains chlorine gas at a partial pressure of 337 mmHg and fluorine gas at a partial pressure of 729 mmHg. Identify the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of ClF3 in grams.
Carbon monoxide gas reacts with hydrogen gas to form methanol. CO( g) + 2 H2( g)¡CH3OH( g) A 1.50-L reaction vessel, initially at 305 K, contains carbon monoxide gas at a partial pressure of 232 mmHg and hydrogen gas at a partial pressure of 397 mmHg. Identify the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of methanol in grams.