The citizens of the world burn the fossil fuel equivalent of 7 * 10^12 kg of petroleum per year. Assume that all of this petroleum is in the form of octane (C8H18) and calculate how much CO2 (in kg) the world produces from fossil fuel combustion per year. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion of octane.) If the atmosphere currently contains approximately 3 * 10^15 kg of CO2, how long will it take for the world’s fossil fuel combustion to double the amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide?