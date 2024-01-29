Chapter 6, Problem 92

The explosive nitroglycerin (C3H5N3O9) decomposes rapidly upon ignition or sudden impact according to the balanced equation: 4 C3H5N3O9(l )¡12 CO2( g) + 10 H2O( g) + 6 N2( g) + O2( g) ΔH °rxn = -5678 kJ Calculate the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH °f ) for nitroglycerin.

