Chapter 6, Problem 91

Top fuel dragsters and funny cars burn nitromethane as fuel according to the balanced combustion equation: 2 CH3NO2(l ) + 32O2( g)¡2 CO2( g) + 3 H2O(l ) + N2( g) ΔH °rxn = -1418 kJ The enthalpy of combustion for nitromethane is -709.2 kJ>mol. Calculate the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH °f ) for nitromethane.

Verified Solution

Video duration: 5m 5m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked