Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionization Energy Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion. It is a key factor in determining an element's reactivity and is influenced by the atomic size and the effective nuclear charge. Generally, ionization energy increases across a period and decreases down a group in the periodic table. Recommended video: Guided course 01:19 01:19 Ionization Energy

Periodic Trends Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. For ionization energy, elements on the right side of the table tend to have higher ionization energies than those on the left, while elements higher up in a group have higher ionization energies than those lower down due to decreased electron shielding. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Periodic Trends