Ch.8 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.8 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 75
Chapter 8, Problem 75

Arrange these elements in order of increasing first ionization energy: Si, F, In, N.

hey everyone, we need to rank the given elements from lowest to greatest first ionization energy. So we want to recall our periodic table trend for first ionization energy. And we would recall that it is increasing as we go from the bottom towards the towards the top of our periodic tables and towards the right. And so what that means is we're going to want to compare the locations of our given elements on the periodic table. So we have calcium versus geranium versus arsenic vs gallium and then versus selenium. So based on our periodic tables, we would find calcium in group two a. And we would find it across period four When it comes to geranium. We would find it in group four a. On our periodic tables across period four as well. For arsenic we would find arsenic in Group five A. On a periodic table across period four. And then for gallium we would find gallium in group three A on the periodic table. Also in period four. Lastly we have selenium which we would find in group six a. On our periodic tables. Also in period four. So the only way we can compare the ionization energies of these given atoms is by comparing their group numbers to see which atom we can rank with the lowest ionization energy based on its group number being towards the left of our periodic table. Since that would be associated with a lower first ionization energy, they're all in the same period. So we can't compare based on any other way. So what we would say is that therefore the autumn with the lowest ionization energy Is going to be our atom that had the lowest group number. The one that was most towards the left of our periodic table, calcium in group two a. So we would rank that first in our ranking. Now following calcium, we would have the second to smallest group number on our periodic table out of our ranking which was given us gallium in group three A. And so we would list that next because it has a higher first ionization energy than calcium being in a larger group number and more towards the right of our periodic table. So following gallium, we would then compare that to the next highest ranking of our group number and first ionization energy which would be group for a where we have geranium. And so geranium would come next and then after geranium we have arsenic here in group five A. Which is more towards the right associated with a higher first ionization energy. So it would come next in our ranking and then last with the Highest 1st Ionization Energy. We would go ahead and list our largest group number associated with selenium in group six A. So it was the atom that was most towards the right of our periodic table but the highest group number having the higher in his first ionization energy. And so this ranking would correspond to choice A on a multiple choice. And so this is our final answer. To complete this example, if you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Textbook Question

Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. c. As or At

Textbook Question

Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. d. P or Sn

Textbook Question

Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. P or I b. Si or Cl c. P or Sb d. Ga or Ge

Textbook Question

For each element, predict where the 'jump' occurs for successive ionization energies. (For example, does the jump occur between the first and second ionization energies, the second and third, or the third and fourth?) a. Be b. N c. O d. Li

Textbook Question

Consider this set of ionization energies. IE1 = 578 kJ>mol IE2 = 1820 kJ>mol IE3 = 2750 kJ>mol IE4 = 11,600 kJ>mol To which third-period element do these ionization values belong?

Textbook Question

Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. a. Na or Rb

