Ionization Energy Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom or ion in its gaseous state. It is a key concept in understanding how easily an atom can lose electrons, which is crucial for predicting chemical reactivity and the formation of ions. Generally, ionization energy increases across a period due to increasing nuclear charge and decreases down a group due to increased electron shielding.

Successive Ionization Energies Successive ionization energies refer to the energies required to remove additional electrons from an atom after the first has been removed. Each subsequent ionization energy is typically higher than the previous one due to the increasing positive charge of the ion, which holds the remaining electrons more tightly. However, a significant jump in ionization energy indicates the removal of an electron from a more stable electron configuration, such as moving from a filled shell to a partially filled one.