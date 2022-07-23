Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Ch.8 - Periodic Properties of the Elements Problem 77
Chapter 8, Problem 77

For each element, predict where the 'jump' occurs for successive ionization energies. (For example, does the jump occur between the first and second ionization energies, the second and third, or the third and fourth?) a. Be b. N c. O d. Li

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom or ion in its gaseous state. It is a key concept in understanding how easily an atom can lose electrons, which is crucial for predicting chemical reactivity and the formation of ions. Generally, ionization energy increases across a period due to increasing nuclear charge and decreases down a group due to increased electron shielding.
Successive Ionization Energies

Successive ionization energies refer to the energies required to remove additional electrons from an atom after the first has been removed. Each subsequent ionization energy is typically higher than the previous one due to the increasing positive charge of the ion, which holds the remaining electrons more tightly. However, a significant jump in ionization energy indicates the removal of an electron from a more stable electron configuration, such as moving from a filled shell to a partially filled one.
Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. Understanding the electron configuration of an element helps predict where jumps in ionization energy will occur, as elements with stable configurations (like noble gases) will show larger jumps when an electron is removed from a filled shell. For example, elements like Li and Be will show a jump between their first and second ionization energies due to the removal of electrons from different energy levels.
