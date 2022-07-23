Textbook Question
Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH–. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. b. C6H5NH2
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Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH–. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. b. C6H5NH2
For each strong base solution, determine [OH–], [H3O+], pH, and pOH. a. 0.15 M NaOH b. 1.5×10–3 M Ca(OH)2 c. 4.8×10–4 M Sr(OH)2 d. 8.7×10–5 M KOH
Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH–. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. c. C2H5NH2
For each strong base solution, determine [OH–], [H3O+], pH, and pOH. b. 0.0112 M Ba(OH)2
For each strong base solution, determine [OH–], [H3O+], pH, and pOH. a. 8.77×10–3 M LiOH
Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH–. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. a. CO32–