Ch.17 - Acids and Bases
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.17 - Acids and BasesProblem 88b
Chapter 17, Problem 88b

Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH-. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. b. C6H5NH2

Hey everyone, we're asked to show how the weak base dimethyl amine lionizes in water to form hydroxide ions and were asked to write the base association constant, which is K. B. 1st. Let's go ahead and write our reaction. We have our dimethyl amine and we're going to react this with water. And when this reacts with water, our water is going to donate a proton and we're going to form the pro nated version of dimethyl amine. And we also get our hydroxide ions and we know for R K. B this is going to be our products over our reactant. So this is going to be the concentration of our pro native version of our dimethyl amine, multiplied by the concentration of our hydroxide ions, divided by our dimethyl amine concentration. And we disregard our water since it is a liquid. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
