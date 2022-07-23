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Ch.17 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.17 - Acids and BasesProblem 93
Chapter 17, Problem 93

Morphine is a weak base. A 0.150 M solution of morphine has a pH of 10.7. What is Kb for morphine?

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Identify the relationship between pH and pOH: \( \text{pH} + \text{pOH} = 14 \). Use this to find pOH from the given pH.
Calculate the hydroxide ion concentration \([\text{OH}^-]\) using the formula \([\text{OH}^-] = 10^{-\text{pOH}}\).
Set up the expression for the base dissociation constant \(K_b\) for morphine: \(K_b = \frac{[\text{OH}^-][\text{BH}^+]}{[\text{B}]}\), where \([\text{B}]=0.150\,\text{M}\) and \([\text{OH}^-] = [\text{BH}^+]\).
Assume that the change in concentration of morphine due to dissociation is negligible, so \([\text{B}]\) remains approximately 0.150 M.
Substitute the values into the \(K_b\) expression and solve for \(K_b\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Weak Bases

Weak bases are substances that partially ionize in solution, establishing an equilibrium between the un-ionized base and its ions. Unlike strong bases, which completely dissociate, weak bases have a lower tendency to accept protons (H+), resulting in a less significant increase in pH. Understanding the behavior of weak bases is crucial for calculating their dissociation constants.
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pH and pOH

pH is a measure of the hydrogen ion concentration in a solution, indicating its acidity or basicity. The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14, with values below 7 being acidic, 7 neutral, and above 7 basic. The relationship between pH and pOH is given by the equation pH + pOH = 14, which is essential for determining the hydroxide ion concentration in basic solutions.
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Base Dissociation Constant (Kb)

The base dissociation constant (Kb) quantifies the strength of a weak base in solution, representing the equilibrium constant for its ionization. It is calculated using the concentrations of the products and reactants at equilibrium. For a weak base like morphine, Kb can be derived from the pH of the solution, allowing for the determination of its ionization extent and strength.
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