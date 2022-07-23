Chapter 17, Problem 91
Caffeine (C8H10N4O2) is a weak base with a pKb of 10.4. Calculate the pH of a solution containing a caffeine concentration of 455 mg>L.
Video transcript
Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH-. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. b. C6H5NH2
Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH-. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. c. C2H5NH2
Determine the [OH-], pH, and pOH of a 0.15 M ammonia solution.
Amphetamine (C9H13N) is a weak base with a pKb of 4.2. Calculate the pH of a solution containing an amphetamine concentration of 225 mg>L.
Morphine is a weak base. A 0.150 M solution of morphine has a pH of 10.7. What is Kb for morphine?
Determine if each anion acts as a weak base in solution. For those anions that are basic, write an equation that shows how the anion acts as a base. b. ClO-