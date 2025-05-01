Problem 90b
Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. b. Ag2SO3; molar solubility = 1.55⨉10-5 M c. Pd(SCN)2; molar solubility = 2.22⨉10-8 M
Problem 91
Two compounds with general formulas AX and AX2 have Ksp = 1.5⨉10-5. Which of the two compounds has the higher molar solubility?
Problem 92
Consider the compounds with the generic formulas listed and their corresponding molar solubilities in pure water. Which compound has the smallest value of Ksp? a. AX; molar solubility = 1.35⨉10-4 M b. AX2; molar solubility = 2.25⨉10-4 M c. A2X; molar solubility = 1.75⨉10-4 M
Problem 94
The solubility of copper(I) chloride is 3.91 mg per 100.0 mL of solution. Calculate Ksp for CuCl.
Problem 95a
Calculate the molar solubility of barium fluoride in each liquid or solution. a. pure water
Problem 96b
Calculate the molar solubility of MX (Ksp = 1.27⨉10-36) in each liquid or solution. b. 0.25 M MCl2
Problem 97a
Calculate the molar solubility of calcium hydroxide in a solution buffered at each pH. a. pH = 4
Problem 99c
Determine if each compound is more soluble in acidic solution than it is in pure water. Explain. a. BaCO3 b. CuS c. AgCl d. PbI2
Problem 101
A solution containing sodium fluoride is mixed with one containing calcium nitrate to form a solution that is 0.015 M in NaF and 0.010 M in Ca(NO3)2. Does a precipitate form in the mixed solution? If so, identify the precipitate.
- A solution containing potassium bromide is mixed with one containing lead acetate to form a solution that is 0.013 M in KBr and 0.0035 M in Pb(C2H3O2)2. Does a precipitate form in the mixed solution? If so, identify the precipitate.
Problem 102
Problem 103
Predict whether a precipitate will form if you mix 75.0 mL of a NaOH solution with pOH = 2.58 with 125.0 mL of a 0.018 M MgCl2 solution. Identify the precipitate, if any.
- Predict whether a precipitate will form if you mix 175.0 mL of a 0.0055 M KCl solution with 145.0 mL of a 0.0015 M AgNO3 solution, and identify the precipitate, if any.
Problem 104
- What is the minimum concentration of KOH required for precipitation to begin for each of the following cation solutions? a. 0.015 M CaCl2 b. 0.0025 M Fe(NO3)2 c. 0.0018 M MgBr2
Problem 105
Problem 106a
Determine the minimum concentration of the precipitating agent on the right to cause precipitation of the cation from the solution on the left. a. 0.035 M Ba(NO3)2; NaF
Problem 106b
Determine the minimum concentration of the precipitating agent on the right to cause precipitation of the cation from the solution on the left. b. 0.085 M CaI2; K2SO4
Problem 107b
A solution is 0.010 M in Ba2+ and 0.020 M in Ca2+. b. What is the remaining concentration of the cation that precipitates first, when the other cation begins to precipitate?
Problem 109
A solution is made 1.1⨉10-3 M in Zn(NO3)2 and 0.150 M in NH3. After the solution reaches equilibrium, what concentration of Zn2+(aq) remains?
Problem 111
Use the appropriate values of Ksp and Kf to find the equilibrium constant for the reaction. FeS(s) + 6 CN-(aq) ⇌ Fe(CN)64-(aq) + S2-(aq)
- Is the question formulated correctly?
Problem 113
- Calculate the pH of a solution made by combining 10.0 mL of 17.5 M acetic acid with 5.54 g of sodium acetate and diluting to a total volume of 1.50 L.
Problem 114
- A buffer is created by combining 150.0 mL of 0.25 M HCHO2 with 75.0 mL of 0.20 M NaOH. Determine the pH of the buffer.
Problem 115
- A buffer is created by combining 3.55 g of NH3 with 4.78 g of HCl and diluting to a total volume of 750.0 mL. Determine the pH of the buffer.
Problem 116
Problem 117
A 1.0-L buffer solution initially contains 0.25 mol of NH3 and 0.25 mol of NH4Cl. In order to adjust the buffer pH to 8.75, should you add NaOH or HCl to the buffer mixture? What mass of the correct reagent should you add?
Problem 119
In analytical chemistry, bases used for titrations must often be standardized; that is, their concentration must be precisely determined. Standardization of sodium hydroxide solutions can be accomplished by titrating potassium hydrogen phthalate (KHC8H4O4), also known as KHP, with the NaOH solution to be standardized. b. The titration of 0.5527 g of KHP required 25.87 mL of an NaOH solution to reach the equivalence point. What is the concentration of the NaOH solution?
- A 0.25-mol sample of a weak acid with an unknown pKa was combined with 10.0 mL of 3.00 M KOH, and the resulting solution was diluted to 1.500 L. The measured pH of the solution was 3.85. What is the pKa of the weak acid?
Problem 121
Problem 122
A 5.55-g sample of a weak acid with Ka = 1.3⨉10-4 was combined with 5.00 mL of 6.00 M NaOH, and the resulting solution was diluted to 750.0 mL. The measured pH of the solution was 4.25. What is the molar mass of the weak acid?
- From the data given—where a 0.552-g sample of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is dissolved in water to a total volume of 20.0 mL and titrated with 0.1103 M KOH, the equivalence point occurred at 28.42 mL, and the pH of the solution at 10.0 mL of added base was 3.72—determine the molar mass and dissociation constant (Ka) for vitamin C.
Problem 123
- If a hard water solution is saturated with calcium carbonate, what volume of the solution has to evaporate to deposit 1.00 × 10^2 mg of CaCO3, given that one of the main components of hard water is CaCO3, and when hard water evaporates, some of the CaCO3 is left behind as a white mineral deposit?
Problem 125
- If the sodium concentration in blood plasma is 0.140 M, and Ksp for sodium urate is 5.76 * 10^-8, what minimum concentration of urate would result in precipitation?
Problem 126
Problem 129
Calculate the solubility of CuX in a solution that is 0.150 M in NaCN. Ksp for CuX is 1.27⨉10-36.
Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
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