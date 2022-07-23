Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that applies to the solubility of sparingly soluble ionic compounds. It quantifies the extent to which a compound can dissolve in water, represented by the product of the molar concentrations of its ions, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. For AgCl, Ksp helps determine how its solubility changes in different conditions, such as acidic solutions.