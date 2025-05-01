pH and pKa

pH is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, defined as the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration. The pKa is the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant (Ka) and indicates the strength of an acid. For weak acids like acetic acid, the pH can be calculated using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, which relates pH, pKa, and the ratio of the concentrations of the conjugate base and the acid.