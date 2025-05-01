Stoichiometry of Acid-Base Reactions

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. In the context of the buffer solution, it is important to determine how much of the weak acid (HCHO2) and its conjugate base (from the NaOH) are present after the reaction. This allows for the correct concentrations to be used in the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation to find the final pH of the buffer.