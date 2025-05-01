Problem 72c
A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of added base: 10 mL.
Problem 72d
A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of added base: equivalence point.
Problem 72e
A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of added base: one-half equivalence point.
Problem 72g
A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of added base: 25 mL.
Problem 73a
Consider the titration of a 25.0-mL sample of 0.175 M CH3NH2 with 0.150 M HBr. Determine each quantity. a. the initial pH
Problem 73c
Consider the titration of a 25.0-mL sample of 0.175 M CH3NH2 with 0.150 M HBr. Determine each quantity. c. the pH at 5.0 mL of added acid
Problem 73e
Consider the titration of a 25.0-mL sample of 0.175 M CH3NH2 with 0.150 M HBr. Determine each quantity. e. the pH at the equivalence point
Problem 74a
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 0 mL.
Problem 74b
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 10 mL.
Problem 74d
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: equivalence point.
Problem 74e
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: one-half equivalence.
Problem 74f
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 40 mL.
Problem 74g
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 50 mL.
Problem 74h
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 0 mL, 10 mL, 20 mL, equivalence point, one-half equivalence point, 40 mL, 50 mL. Sketch the titration curve.
Problem 75a
Consider the titration curves (labeled a and b) for two weak acids, both titrated with 0.100 M NaOH.
(i) Which acid solution is more concentrated?
Problem 75b
Consider the titration curves (labeled a and b) for two weak acids, both titrated with 0.100 M NaOH.
(ii) Which acid has the larger Ka?
Problem 76
Consider the titration curves (labeled a and b) for two weak bases, both titrated with 0.100 M HCl. (a)
(b)
(ii) Which base has the larger Kb?
Problem 77
A 0.229-g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid is titrated with 0.112 M NaOH. The resulting titration curve is shown here. Determine the molar mass and pKa of the acid.
- Is a 0.446-g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid titrated with 0.105 M KOH resulting in a titration curve sufficient to determine the molar mass and pKa of the acid?
Problem 78
Problem 79
A 20.0-mL sample of 0.115 M sulfurous acid (H2SO3) solution is titrated with 0.1014 M KOH. At what added volume of base solution does each equivalence point occur?
Problem 81
Methyl red has a pKa of 5.0 and is red in its acid form and yellow in its basic form. If several drops of this indicator are placed in a 25.0-mL sample of 0.100 M HCl, what color will the solution appear? If 0.100 M NaOH is slowly added to the HCl sample, in what pH range will the indicator change color?
- Phenolphthalein has a pKa of 9.7. It is colorless in its acid form and pink in its basic form. For each of the following pH values, determine whether [In-] > [HIn] and predict the color of a phenolphthalein solution: a. pH = 2.0 b. pH = 5.0 c. pH = 8.0 d. pH = 11.0
Problem 82
Problem 83
Referring to Table 18.1, pick an indicator for use in the titration of each acid with a strong base. a. HF
Problem 84a
Referring to Table 17.1, pick an indicator for use in the titration of each base with a strong acid. a. CH3NH2
Problem 85a
Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. a. BaSO4
Problem 85b
Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. b. PbBr2
Problem 85c
Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. c. Ag2CrO4
Problem 87a
Refer to the Ksp values in Table 18.2 to calculate the molar solubility of each compound in pure water. a. AgBr
Problem 89a
Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. a. MX; molar solubility = 3.27⨉10-11 M
Problem 90a
Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. a. BaCrO4; molar solubility = 1.08⨉10-5 M
Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
Back