Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.7 - ThermochemistryProblem 61
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 7, Problem 61

Nitromethane (CH3NO2) burns in air to produce significant amounts of heat. 2 CH3NO2(l) + 3/2 O2(g) → 2 CO2(g) + 3 H2O(l) + N2(g) ΔH°rxn = –1418 kJ How much heat is produced by the complete reaction of 5.56 kg of nitromethane?

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced chemical equation. It allows us to determine the proportions of substances involved in a reaction, which is essential for calculating how much heat is produced when a specific amount of a reactant, like nitromethane, is consumed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry Concept

Enthalpy Change (ΔH)

Enthalpy change (ΔH) represents the heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction at constant pressure. In this case, the negative value of ΔH indicates that the reaction is exothermic, meaning it releases heat. Understanding ΔH is crucial for calculating the total heat produced from the combustion of nitromethane.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:34
Enthalpy of Formation

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To find out how much heat is produced from a given mass of nitromethane, we first need to convert the mass of nitromethane (5.56 kg) into moles using its molar mass, which is essential for applying stoichiometry in the heat calculation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Molar Mass Concept
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each process is exothermic or endothermic and indicate the sign of ΔH. a. natural gas burning on a stove b. isopropyl alcohol evaporating from skin c. water condensing from steam Determine whether each of the following is exothermic or endothermic.

1231
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each process is exothermic or endothermic and indicate the sign of ΔH. a. dry ice evaporating b. a sparkler burning c. the reaction that occurs in a chemical cold pack used to ice athletic injuries

578
views
Textbook Question

What mass of natural gas (CH4) must burn to emit 267 kJ of heat? CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g) ΔH°rxn = –802.3 kJ

4215
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

Titanium reacts with iodine to form titanium(III) iodide, emitting heat. 2 Ti(s) + 3 I2(g) → 2 TiI3(s) ΔH°rxn = –839 kJ Determine the mass of titanium that react if 1.55×103 kJ of heat is emitted by the reaction.

1684
views
Textbook Question

The propane fuel (C3H8) used in gas barbeques burns according to the thermochemical equation: C3H8(g) + 5 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g) ΔH°rxn = –2044 kJ If a pork roast must absorb 1.6×103 kJ to fully cook, and if only 10% of the heat produced by the barbeque is actually absorbed by the roast, what mass of CO2 is emitted into the atmosphere during the grilling of the pork roast?

6036
views
Textbook Question

Charcoal is primarily carbon. Determine the mass of CO2 produced by burning enough carbon (in the form of charcoal) to produce 5.00×102 kJ of heat. C(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) ΔH°rxn = –393.5 kJ

3373
views