Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.7 - ThermochemistryProblem 62
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 7, Problem 62

Titanium reacts with iodine to form titanium(III) iodide, emitting heat. 2 Ti(s) + 3 I2( g)¡2 TiI3(s) ΔH °rxn = -839 kJ Determine the mass of titanium that react if 1.55 * 103 kJ of heat is emitted by the reaction.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we need to find the mass of carbon monoxide produced if the reaction absorbs 32.11 kg of heat. So that's what we're going to begin our equation with 32.11 kg joules. And we're going to recognize that according to the given equation for our reaction, We have an entropy value of 42 kg jewels. So we're going to say that for 42 kg jules, looking at the stock geometry of our carbon monoxide, we have one mole of carbon monoxide that is produced. And so now we can cancel out our units of kilo jewels. And now that we're at moles of carbon monoxide, we want to get two g of carbon monoxide. And so we're going to recall from the periodic table are molar mass for carbon monoxide, Which we see as 28.01 g of carbon monoxide for one mole of carbon monoxide. So this allows us to cancel out moles leaving us with grams of carbon monoxide, which is what we want. And so when we type this into our calculators, we get a value equal to 21.41 g of carbon monoxide that is produced from the given reaction. When it absorbs 32.11 kg joules of heat. And so this will be our final answer to complete this example. So, I hope that everything we reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each process is exothermic or endothermic and indicate the sign of ΔH. a. dry ice evaporating b. a sparkler burning c. the reaction that occurs in a chemical cold pack used to ice athletic injuries

578
views
Textbook Question

What mass of natural gas (CH4) must burn to emit 267 kJ of heat? CH4( g) + 2 O2( g)¡CO2( g) + 2 H2O( g) ΔH °rxn = -802.3 kJ

4215
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

Nitromethane (CH3NO2) burns in air to produce significant amounts of heat. 2 CH3NO2(l ) + 32 O2( g)¡2 CO2( g) + 3 H2O(l ) + N2( g) ΔH °rxn = -1418 kJ How much heat is produced by the complete reaction of 5.56 kg of nitromethane?

2922
views
Textbook Question

The propane fuel (C3H8) used in gas barbeques burns according to the thermochemical equation: C3H8( g) + 5 O2( g)¡3 CO2( g) + 4 H2O( g) ΔH °rxn = -2044 kJ If a pork roast must absorb 1.6 * 103 kJ to fully cook, and if only 10% of the heat produced by the barbeque is actually absorbed by the roast, what mass of CO2 is emitted into the atmosphere during the grilling of the pork roast?

6036
views
Textbook Question

Charcoal is primarily carbon. Determine the mass of CO2 produced by burning enough carbon (in the form of charcoal) to produce 5.00 * 102 kJ of heat. C(s) + O2( g)¡CO2( g) ΔH °rxn = -393.5 kJ

3373
views
Textbook Question

A silver block, initially at 58.5 °C, is submerged into 100.0 g of water at 24.8 °C, in an insulated container. The final temperature of the mixture upon reaching thermal equilibrium is 26.2 °C. What is the mass of the silver block?

2677
views
1
comments