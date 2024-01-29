Chapter 7, Problem 63

The propane fuel (C3H8) used in gas barbeques burns according to the thermochemical equation: C3H8( g) + 5 O2( g)¡3 CO2( g) + 4 H2O( g) ΔH °rxn = -2044 kJ If a pork roast must absorb 1.6 * 103 kJ to fully cook, and if only 10% of the heat produced by the barbeque is actually absorbed by the roast, what mass of CO2 is emitted into the atmosphere during the grilling of the pork roast?

