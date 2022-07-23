Chapter 7, Problem 60

What mass of natural gas (CH4) must burn to emit 267 kJ of heat? CH4( g) + 2 O2( g)¡CO2( g) + 2 H2O( g) ΔH °rxn = -802.3 kJ

