Problem 55
For the reaction shown here, Kc = 0.513 at 500 K. N2O4(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g) If a reaction vessel initially contains an N2O4 concentration of 0.0500 M at 500 K, what are the equilibrium concentrations of N2O4 and NO2 at 500 K?
Problem 56
For the reaction shown here, Kc = 255 at 1000 K. CO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ COCl2(g) If a reaction mixture initially contains a CO concentration of 0.1500 M and a Cl2 concentration of 0.175 M at 1000 K, what are the equilibrium concentrations of CO, Cl2, and COCl2 at 1000 K?
- Consider the reaction: CO(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + H2(g) Kc = 102 at 500 K. If a reaction mixture initially contains 0.110 M CO and 0.110 M H2O, what will the equilibrium concentration of each of the reactants and products be?
Problem 58
Problem 59
Consider the reaction: HC2H3O2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq) + C2H3O2-(aq) Kc = 1.8⨉10-5 at 25°C If a solution initially contains 0.210 M HC2H3O2, what is the equilibrium concentration of H3O+ at 25 °C?
Problem 60
Consider the reaction: SO2Cl2(g) ⇌ SO2(g) + Cl2(g) Kc = 2.99⨉10-7 at 227 °C If a reaction mixture initially contains 0.175 M SO2Cl2, what is the equilibrium concentration of Cl2 at 227 °C?
- Consider the reaction: Br2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2BrCl(g) with Kp = 1.11 * 10^-4 at 150 K. A reaction mixture initially contains a Br2 partial pressure of 755 torr and a Cl2 partial pressure of 735 torr at 150 K. Calculate the equilibrium partial pressure of BrCl.
Problem 61
Problem 63
Consider the reaction: A(g) ⇌ B(g) + C(g) Find the equilibrium concentrations of A, B, and C for each value of Kc. Assume that the initial concentration of A in each case is 1.0 M and that the reaction mixture initially contains no products. Make any appropriate simplifying assumptions. b. Kc = 0.010
- Consider the reaction: A(g) ⇌ 2B(g). Find the equilibrium partial pressures of A and B for each value of Kp. Assume that the initial partial pressure of B in each case is 1.0 atm and that the initial partial pressure of A is 0.0 atm. Make any appropriate simplifying assumptions. a. Kp = 1.0 b. Kp = 1.0 × 10^-4 c. Kp = 1.0 × 10^5.
Problem 64
Problem 68a
Consider this reaction at equilibrium: 2 BrNO(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g) Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. a. NO is added to the reaction mixture.
Problem 68b
Consider this reaction at equilibrium: 2 BrNO(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g) Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. b. BrNO is added to the reaction mixture.
Problem 68c
Consider this reaction at equilibrium: 2 BrNO(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g) Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. c. Br2 is removed from the reaction mixture.
Problem 70a
Consider this reaction at equilibrium:
C(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2(g)
Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance.
a. C is removed from the reaction mixture.
Problem 71b
Each reaction is allowed to come to equilibrium, and then the volume is changed as indicated. Predict the effect (shift right, shift left, or no effect) of the indicated volume change. a. I2( g) ⇌ 2 I( g) (volume is increased) b. 2 H2S( g) ⇌ 2 H2( g) + S2(g) (volume is decreased) c. I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) (volume is decreased)
Problem 72a
Each reaction is allowed to come to equilibrium, and then the volume is changed as indicated. Predict the effect (shift right, shift left, or no effect) of the indicated volume change. a. CO(g) + H2O( g) ⇌ CO2(g) + H2(g) (volume is decreased)
Problem 72b
Each reaction is allowed to come to equilibrium, and then the volume is changed as indicated. Predict the effect (shift right, shift left, or no effect) of the indicated volume change. b. PCl3(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ PCl5(g) (volume is increased)
Problem 73
This reaction is endothermic. C(s) + CO2(g) ⇌ 2 CO(g) Predict the effect (shift right, shift left, or no effect) of increasing and decreasing the reaction temperature. How does the value of the equilibrium constant depend on temperature?
Problem 75b
Coal, which is primarily carbon, can be converted to natural gas, primarily CH4, by the exothermic reaction: C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) Which disturbance will favor CH4 at equilibrium?
a. adding more C to the reaction mixture b. adding more H2 to the reaction mixture d. lowering the volume of the reaction mixture f. adding neon gas to the reaction mixture
Problem 75c
Coal, which is primarily carbon, can be converted to natural gas, primarily CH4, by the exothermic reaction: C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) Which disturbance will favor CH4 at equilibrium? c. raising the temperature of the reaction mixture
Problem 77
Carbon monoxide replaces oxygen in oxygenated hemoglobin according to the reaction: HbO2(aq) + CO(aq) ⇌ HbCO(aq) + O2(aq) a. Use the reactions and associated equilibrium constants at body temperature given here to find the equilibrium constant for the reaction just shown. Hb(aq) + O2(aq) ⇌ HbO2(aq) Kc = 1.8 Hb(aq) + CO(aq) ⇌ HbCO(aq) Kc = 306
- The reaction CO2(g) + C(s) ⇌ 2 CO(g) has Kp = 5.78 at 1200 K. a. Calculate the total pressure at equilibrium when 4.45 g of CO2 is introduced into a 10.0-L container and heated to 1200 K in the presence of 2.00 g of graphite. b. Repeat the calculation of part a in the presence of 0.50 g of graphite.
Problem 79
Problem 81
At 650 K, the reaction MgCO3(s) ⇌ MgO(s) + CO2(g) has Kp = 0.026. A 10.0-L container at 650 K has 1.0 g of MgO(s) and CO2 at P = 0.0260 atm. The container is then compressed to a volume of 0.100 L. Find the mass of MgCO3 that is formed.
- A system at equilibrium contains I2(g) at a pressure of 0.21 atm and I(g) at a pressure of 0.23 atm. The system is then compressed to half its volume. Find the pressure of each gas when the system returns to equilibrium.
Problem 82
Problem 84
Consider the endothermic reaction: C2H4(g) + I2(g) ⇌ C2H4I2(g) If you were trying to maximize the amount of C2H4I2 produced, which tactic might you try? Assume that the reaction mixture reaches equilibrium. a. decreasing the reaction volume b. removing I2 from the reaction mixture c. raising the reaction temperature d. adding C2H4 to the reaction mixture
- Is the question asking for something specific about the reaction: 2 H2S(g) + SO2(g) ⇌ 3 S(s) + 2 H2O(g)?
Problem 86
- Is Ammonia synthesized according to the reaction N2(g) + 3H2(g) ⇌ 2NH3(g) with Kp = 5.3 * 10^-5 at 725K?
Problem 87
Problem 91
At 70 K, CCl4 decomposes to carbon and chlorine. The Kp for the decomposition is 0.76. Find the starting pressure of CCl4 at this temperature that will produce a total pressure of 1.0 atm at equilibrium.
Problem 95
Carbon monoxide and chlorine gas react to form phosgene: CO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ COCl2(g) Kp = 3.10 at 700 K If a reaction mixture initially contains 215 torr of CO and 245 torr of Cl2, what is the mole fraction of COCl2 when equilibrium is reached?
Ch.16 - Chemical Equilibrium
Back