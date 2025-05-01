Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law, represented as PV = nRT, relates the pressure (P), volume (V), number of moles (n), the ideal gas constant (R), and temperature (T) of a gas. This law is crucial for determining the total pressure in the container after introducing CO2 and graphite, as it allows for the calculation of the number of moles of gas present and how they contribute to the overall pressure at equilibrium.