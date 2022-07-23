Each reaction is allowed to come to equilibrium, and then the volume is changed as indicated. Predict the effect (shift right, shift left, or no effect) of the indicated volume change. a. I2( g) ⇌ 2 I( g) (volume is increased) b. 2 H2S( g) ⇌ 2 H2( g) + S2(g) (volume is decreased) c. I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) (volume is decreased)
Consider this reaction at equilibrium: 2 BrNO(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g) Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. b. BrNO is added to the reaction mixture.
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Key Concepts
Le Chatelier's Principle
Equilibrium Constant (K)
Concentration Changes
Consider this reaction at equilibrium: 2 BrNO(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g) Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. a. NO is added to the reaction mixture.
Consider this reaction at equilibrium: 2 BrNO(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g) Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. c. Br2 is removed from the reaction mixture.
Consider the reaction: A(g) ⇌ B(g) + C(g) Find the equilibrium concentrations of A, B, and C for each value of Kc. Assume that the initial concentration of A in each case is 1.0 M and that the reaction mixture initially contains no products. Make any appropriate simplifying assumptions. b. Kc = 0.010
Consider this reaction at equilibrium:
C(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2(g)
Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance.
a. C is removed from the reaction mixture.