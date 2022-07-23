Consider the reaction and the associated equilibrium constant: aA(g) ⇌ bB(g) Kc = 4.0 Find the equilibrium concentrations of A and B for each value of a and b. Assume that the initial concentration of A in each case is 1.0 M and that no B is present at the beginning of the reaction. c. a=1;b=2
Ch.16 - Chemical Equilibrium
Chapter 16, Problem 56
For the reaction shown here, Kc = 255 at 1000 K. CO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ COCl2(g) If a reaction mixture initially contains a CO concentration of 0.1500 M and a Cl2 concentration of 0.175 M at 1000 K, what are the equilibrium concentrations of CO, Cl2, and COCl2 at 1000 K?
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Step 1: Set up the initial concentrations of the reactants and products. For CO and Cl2, the initial concentrations are given as 0.1500 M and 0.175 M, respectively. Assume the initial concentration of COCl2 is 0 M.
Step 2: Define the change in concentration that occurs as the system reaches equilibrium. Let x be the amount of CO and Cl2 that reacts. At equilibrium, the concentration of CO and Cl2 will decrease by x, and the concentration of COCl2 will increase by x.
Step 3: Write the equilibrium expression for the reaction using the equilibrium constant Kc. The expression is Kc = \(\frac{[COCl2]}{[CO][Cl2]}\).
Step 4: Substitute the equilibrium concentrations into the Kc expression. This gives Kc = \(\frac{x}{(0.1500 - x)(0.175 - x)}\).
Step 5: Solve the equation for x using algebraic methods or a numerical solver to find the equilibrium concentrations of CO, Cl2, and COCl2.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Equilibrium Constant (Kc)
The equilibrium constant, Kc, is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. For the reaction CO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ COCl2(g), Kc = [COCl2] / ([CO][Cl2]). A higher Kc value indicates a greater concentration of products at equilibrium.
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ICE Table (Initial, Change, Equilibrium)
An ICE table is a tool used to organize the initial concentrations, the changes in concentrations as the reaction proceeds, and the equilibrium concentrations of reactants and products. By setting up an ICE table for the given reaction, one can systematically determine how the concentrations of CO, Cl2, and COCl2 change until equilibrium is reached.
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Le Chatelier's Principle
Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle helps predict how changes in concentration, pressure, or temperature will affect the position of equilibrium in the reaction CO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ COCl2(g).
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