Stoichiometry of the Reaction

The stoichiometry of a chemical reaction provides the ratio of reactants to products. In the reaction 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 2 H2(g) + S2(g), there are 2 moles of H2S on the reactant side and 3 moles of gas (2 moles of H2 and 1 mole of S2) on the product side. Understanding this ratio is crucial for predicting the direction of the shift when volume changes.