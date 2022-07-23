Consider this reaction at equilibrium: 2 BrNO(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g) Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. b. BrNO is added to the reaction mixture.
Each reaction is allowed to come to equilibrium, and then the volume is changed as indicated. Predict the effect (shift right, shift left, or no effect) of the indicated volume change. a. I2( g) ⇌ 2 I( g) (volume is increased) b. 2 H2S( g) ⇌ 2 H2( g) + S2(g) (volume is decreased) c. I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) (volume is decreased)
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Key Concepts
Le Chatelier's Principle
Effect of Volume Change on Gaseous Equilibria
Stoichiometry of the Reaction
Each reaction is allowed to come to equilibrium, and then the volume is changed as indicated. Predict the effect (shift right, shift left, or no effect) of the indicated volume change. a. CO(g) + H2O( g) ⇌ CO2(g) + H2(g) (volume is decreased)
Consider this reaction at equilibrium: 2 BrNO(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g) Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. c. Br2 is removed from the reaction mixture.
Each reaction is allowed to come to equilibrium, and then the volume is changed as indicated. Predict the effect (shift right, shift left, or no effect) of the indicated volume change. b. PCl3(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ PCl5(g) (volume is increased)
This reaction is endothermic. C(s) + CO2(g) ⇌ 2 CO(g) Predict the effect (shift right, shift left, or no effect) of increasing and decreasing the reaction temperature. How does the value of the equilibrium constant depend on temperature?
Consider this reaction at equilibrium:
C(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2(g)
Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance.
a. C is removed from the reaction mixture.