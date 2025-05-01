Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn. b. Cr2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Cr(s) + 3 CO2(g)
Methanol (CH3OH) burns in oxygen to form carbon dioxide and water. Write a balanced equation for the combustion of liquid methanol and calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C. Is the combustion of methanol spontaneous?
Key Concepts
Combustion Reactions
Thermodynamics: ΔH°, ΔS°, and ΔG°
Spontaneity of Reactions
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? a. N2O4(g) → 2 NO2(g)
Find ΔS° for the formation of CH2Cl2(g) from its gaseous elements in their standard states. Rationalize the sign of ΔS°.
In photosynthesis, plants form glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen from carbon dioxide and water. Write a balanced equation for photosynthesis and calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C. Is photosynthesis spontaneous?
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn. d. N2O4(g) + 4 H2(g) → N2(g) + 4 H2O(g)