Spontaneity of Reactions

A reaction is considered spontaneous if it occurs without external intervention, which is determined by the sign of ΔG°. If ΔG° is negative, the reaction is spontaneous; if positive, it is non-spontaneous. The spontaneity can also depend on temperature, as the relationship between ΔH°, ΔS°, and ΔG° is temperature-dependent, described by the equation ΔG° = ΔH° - TΔS°.