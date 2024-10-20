Problem 69
A silver block, initially at 58.5 °C, is submerged into 100.0 g of water at 24.8 °C, in an insulated container. The final temperature of the mixture upon reaching thermal equilibrium is 26.2 °C. What is the mass of the silver block?
Problem 70
A 32.5-g iron rod, initially at 22.7 °C, is submerged into an unknown mass of water at 63.2 °C, in an insulated container. The final temperature of the mixture upon reaching thermal equilibrium is 59.5 °C. What is the mass of the water?
Problem 71
A 31.1-g wafer of pure gold, initially at 69.3 °C, is submerged into 64.2 g of water at 27.8 °C in an insulated container. What is the final temperature of both substances at thermal equilibrium?
Problem 72
A 2.85-g lead weight, initially at 10.3 °C, is submerged in 7.55 g of water at 52.3 °C in an insulated container. What is the final temperature of both substances at thermal equilibrium?
Problem 73
Two substances, A and B, initially at different temperatures, come into contact and reach thermal equilibrium. The mass of substance A is 6.15 g and its initial temperature is 20.5 °C. The mass of substance B is 25.2 g and its initial temperature is 52.7 °C. The final temperature of both substances at thermal equilibrium is 46.7 °C. If the specific heat capacity of substance B is 1.17 J>g # °C, what is the specific heat capacity of substance A?
Problem 75
Exactly 1.5 g of a fuel burns under conditions of constant pressure and then again under conditions of constant volume. In measurement A the reaction produces 25.9 kJ of heat, and in measurement B the reaction produces 23.3 kJ of heat. Which measurement (A or B) corresponds to conditions of constant pressure? Explain.
Problem 77
When 1.03 g of biphenyl (C12H10) undergoes combustion in a bomb calorimeter, the temperature rises from 24.2 °C to 2931.4 °C. Find ΔErxn for the combustion of biphenyl in kJ>mol biphenyl. The heat capacity of the bomb calorimeter, determined in a separate experiment, is 5.86 kJ/°C.
Problem 79
Zinc metal reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the balanced equation: Zn(s) + 2 HCl(aq)¡ZnCl2(aq) + H2( g) When 0.103 g of Zn(s) is combined with enough HCl to make 50.0 mL of solution in a coffee-cup calorimeter, all of the zinc reacts, raising the temperature of the solution from 22.5 °C to 23.7 °C. Find ΔHrxn for this reaction as written. (Use 1.0 g>mL for the density of the solution and 4.18 J>g # °C as the specific heat capacity.)
Problem 80
Instant cold packs used to ice athletic injuries on the field contain ammonium nitrate and water separated by a thin plastic divider. When the divider is broken, the ammonium nitrate dissolves according to the endothermic reaction: NH4NO3(s)¡NH4 + (aq) + NO3- (aq) In order to measure the enthalpy change for this reaction, 1.25 g of NH4NO3 is dissolved in enough water to make 25.0 mL of solution. The initial temperature is 25.8 °C and the final temperature (after the solid dissolves) is 21.9 °C. Calculate the change in enthalpy for the reaction in kJ. (Use 1.0 g > mL as the density of the solution and 4.18 J>g # °C as the specific heat capacity.)
Problem 81a
For each generic reaction, determine the value of ΔH2 in terms of ΔH1. a. A + B → 2 C ΔH1 2 C→ A + B ΔH2 = ?
Problem 81b
For each generic reaction, determine the value of ΔH2 in terms of ΔH1. b. A + 1/2 B → C ΔH1 2 A + B → 2 C ΔH2 = ?
Problem 81c
For each generic reaction, determine the value of ΔH2 in terms of ΔH1. c. A → B + 2 C ΔH1 1/2 B + C → 1/2 A ΔH2 = ?
Problem 82
Consider the generic reaction: A + 2 B¡C + 3 D ΔH = 155 kJ Determine the value of ΔH for each related reaction. a. 3 A + 6 B¡3 C + 9 D b. C + 3 D¡A + 2 B c. 12 C + 32 D¡12 A + B
Problem 83
Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO( g)¡2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2( g) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: 2 Fe(s) + 32 O2( g)¡Fe2O3(s) ΔH = -824.2 kJ CO( g) + 12 O2( g)¡CO2( g) ΔH = -282.7 kJ
Problem 84
Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: CaO(s) + CO2( g)¡CaCO3(s) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: Ca(s) + CO2( g) + 12 O2( g)¡CaCO3(s) ΔH = -812.8 kJ 2 Ca(s) + O2( g)¡2 CaO(s) ΔH = -1269.8 kJ
Problem 85
Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: 5 C(s) + 6 H2( g)¡C5H12(l ) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: C5H12(l ) + 8 O2( g)¡5 CO2( g) + 6 H2O( g) ΔH = -3244.8 kJ C(s) + O2( g)¡CO2( g) ΔH = -393.5 kJ 2 H2( g) + O2( g)¡2 H2O( g) ΔH = -483.5 kJ
Problem 86
Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: CH4( g) + 4 Cl2( g)¡CCl4( g) + 4 HCl( g) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: C(s) + 2 H2( g)¡CH4( g) ΔH = -74.6 kJ C(s) + 2 Cl2( g)¡CCl4( g) ΔH = -95.7 kJ H2( g) + Cl2( g)¡2 HCl( g) ΔH = -92.3 kJ
Problem 87
Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH °f for each in Appendix IIB. a. NH3( g)
Problem 88b
Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH °rxn for each in Appendix IIB. b. MgCO3(s)
Problem 88d
Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH °rxn for each in Appendix IIB. d. CH3OH(l)
Problem 89
Hydrazine (N2H4) is a fuel used by some spacecraft. It is normally oxidized by N2O4 according to the equation: N2H4 (l) + N2O4 (g) → 2 N2O (g) + 2 H2O (g) Calculate ΔH°rxn for this reaction using standard enthalpies of formation.
Problem 90
Pentane (C5H12) is a component of gasoline that burns according to the following balanced equation: C5H12(l ) + 8 O2( g)¡5 CO2( g) + 6 H2O( g) Calculate ΔH °rxn for this reaction using standard enthalpies of formation. (The standard enthalpy of formation of liquid pentane is -146.8 kJ>mol.)
Problem 91a
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH °rxn for each reaction. a. C2H4( g) + H2( g) → C2H6( g)
Problem 91c
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH °rxn for each reaction. c. 3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)
Problem 91d
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH °rxn for each reaction. d. Cr2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Cr(s) + 3 CO2(g)
Problem 92a
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH°rxn for each reaction. a. 2 H2S(g) + 3 O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) + 2 SO2(g)
Problem 92b
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH°rxn for each reaction. b. SO2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → SO3(g)
Problem 93
During photosynthesis, plants use energy from sunlight to form glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen from carbon dioxide and water. Write a balanced equation for photosynthesis.
Problem 94
Ethanol (C2H5OH) can be made from the fermentation of crops and has been used as a fuel additive to gasoline. Write a balanced equation for the combustion of ethanol and calculate ΔH °rxn.
Problem 95
Top fuel dragsters and funny cars burn nitromethane as fuel according to the balanced combustion equation: 2 CH3NO2(l ) + 32O2( g)¡2 CO2( g) + 3 H2O(l ) + N2( g) ΔH °rxn = -1418 kJ The enthalpy of combustion for nitromethane is -709.2 kJ>mol. Calculate the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH °f ) for nitromethane.
