Chapter 7, Problem 90
Pentane (C5H12) is a component of gasoline that burns according to the following balanced equation: C5H12(l ) + 8 O2( g)¡5 CO2( g) + 6 H2O( g) Calculate ΔH °rxn for this reaction using standard enthalpies of formation. (The standard enthalpy of formation of liquid pentane is -146.8 kJ>mol.)
Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH °rxn for each in Appendix IIB. b. MgCO3(s)
Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH °rxn for each in Appendix IIB. d. CH3OH(l)
Hydrazine (N2H4) is a fuel used by some spacecraft. It is normally oxidized by N2O4 according to the equation: N2H4 (l) + N2O4 (g) → 2 N2O (g) + 2 H2O (g) Calculate ΔH°rxn for this reaction using standard enthalpies of formation.
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH °rxn for each reaction. a. C2H4( g) + H2( g) → C2H6( g)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH °rxn for each reaction. c. 3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH °rxn for each reaction. d. Cr2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Cr(s) + 3 CO2(g)