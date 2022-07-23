Chapter 7, Problem 89

Hydrazine (N 2 H 4 ) is a fuel used by some spacecraft. It is normally oxidized by N 2 O 4 according to the equation: N 2 H 4 (l) + N 2 O 4 (g) → 2 N 2 O (g) + 2 H 2 O (g) Calculate ΔH° rxn for this reaction using standard enthalpies of formation.

