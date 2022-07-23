Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.7 - ThermochemistryProblem 84
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 7, Problem 84

Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: CaO(s) + CO2( g)¡CaCO3(s) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: Ca(s) + CO2( g) + 12 O2( g)¡CaCO3(s) ΔH = -812.8 kJ 2 Ca(s) + O2( g)¡2 CaO(s) ΔH = -1269.8 kJ

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question that gives us the following infill piece of reactions. Software plus oxygen forms sulfur dioxide. And the entropy is negative. 296.8 killed joules per mole, sulfur plus three halves. Oxygen forms sulfur tri oxide and its entropy is negative 309 D 5.7 kg per mold. And our goal is to determine the entropy change for sulfur dioxide plus half oxygen forms sulfur trioxide. So let's see what we have here. We need each entropy to match our reaction. So for the first one we need to reverse it. So that would give us sulfur. Sulfur dioxide forms sulfur plus oxygen And its entropy will be 296 .8 killed Jules. Permal. For our 2nd 1 we need to just keep it the same So its entropy will stay negative, 395 .7 kg per mole. So now our entropy has gone to equal 296 0. kill jules. Permal plus negative .7 kg per mole And that equals 98 . kg Parimal. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each generic reaction, determine the value of ΔH2 in terms of ΔH1. c. A → B + 2 C ΔH1 1/2 B + C → 1/2 A ΔH2 = ?

372
views
Textbook Question

Consider the generic reaction: A + 2 B¡C + 3 D ΔH = 155 kJ Determine the value of ΔH for each related reaction. a. 3 A + 6 B¡3 C + 9 D b. C + 3 D¡A + 2 B c. 12 C + 32 D¡12 A + B

1779
views
Textbook Question

Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO( g)¡2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2( g) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: 2 Fe(s) + 32 O2( g)¡Fe2O3(s) ΔH = -824.2 kJ CO( g) + 12 O2( g)¡CO2( g) ΔH = -282.7 kJ

2713
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: 5 C(s) + 6 H2( g)¡C5H12(l ) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: C5H12(l ) + 8 O2( g)¡5 CO2( g) + 6 H2O( g) ΔH = -3244.8 kJ C(s) + O2( g)¡CO2( g) ΔH = -393.5 kJ 2 H2( g) + O2( g)¡2 H2O( g) ΔH = -483.5 kJ

2683
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: CH4( g) + 4 Cl2( g)¡CCl4( g) + 4 HCl( g) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: C(s) + 2 H2( g)¡CH4( g) ΔH = -74.6 kJ C(s) + 2 Cl2( g)¡CCl4( g) ΔH = -95.7 kJ H2( g) + Cl2( g)¡2 HCl( g) ΔH = -92.3 kJ

3964
views
Textbook Question

Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH °f for each in Appendix IIB. a. NH3( g)

861
views