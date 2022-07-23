Chapter 7, Problem 84

Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: CaO(s) + CO2( g)¡CaCO3(s) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: Ca(s) + CO2( g) + 12 O2( g)¡CaCO3(s) ΔH = -812.8 kJ 2 Ca(s) + O2( g)¡2 CaO(s) ΔH = -1269.8 kJ

