The pressure in Denver, Colorado (elevation 5280 ft), averages about 24.9 in Hg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. a. atm
The pressure in Denver, Colorado (elevation 5280 ft), averages about 24.9 in Hg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. b. mmHg
The pressure in Denver, Colorado (elevation 5280 ft), averages about 24.9 in Hg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. c. psi
The pressure in Denver, Colorado (elevation 5280 ft), averages about 24.9 in Hg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. d. Pa
The pressure on top of Mount Everest (29,029 ft) averages about 235 mmHg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. a. torr b. psi c. in Hg d. atm
The North American record for highest recorded barometric pressure is 31.85 in Hg, set in 1989 in Northway, Alaska. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. a. mmHg
The world record for lowest pressure (at sea level) was 652.5 mmHg recorded inside Typhoon Tip on October 12, 1979, in the western Pacific Ocean. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. b. atm
The world record for lowest pressure (at sea level) was 652.5 mmHg recorded inside Typhoon Tip on October 12, 1979, in the western Pacific Ocean. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. d. psi
Given a barometric pressure of 751.5 mmHg, calculate the pressure of each gas sample as indicated by the manometer.
Given a barometric pressure of 751.5 mmHg, calculate the pressure of each gas sample as indicated by the manometer.
A sample of gas has an initial volume of 4.20 L at a pressure of 755 mmHg. If the volume of the gas is increased to 7.10 L (at constant temperature), what is its pressure?
A sample of gas has an initial volume of 14.1 L at a pressure of 1.05 atm. If the sample is compressed to a volume of 10.1 L (at constant temperature), what is its pressure?
A 48.3-mL sample of gas in a cylinder is warmed from 22 °C to 87 °C. What is its volume at the final temperature?
A syringe containing 1.55 mL of oxygen gas is cooled from 95.3 °C to 0.0 °C. What is the final volume of oxygen gas?
A balloon contains 0.119 mol of gas and has a volume of 3.21 L. If an additional 0.103 mol of gas is added to the balloon (at constant temperature and pressure), what is its final volume?
A cylinder with a moveable piston contains 0.221 mol of gas and has a volume of 178 mL. What is its volume if an additional 0.244 mol of gas is added to the cylinder? (Assume constant temperature and pressure.)
What volume is occupied by 0.118 mol of helium gas at a pressure of 0.97 atm and a temperature of 305 K?
What volume is occupied by 0.118 mol of helium gas at a pressure of 0.97 atm and a temperature of 305 K? Would the volume be different if the gas was argon (under the same conditions)?
What volume is occupied by 12.5 g of argon gas at a pressure of 1.05 atm and a temperature of 322 K? Would the volume be different if the sample were 12.5 g of helium (under identical conditions)?
What is the pressure in a 19.0-L cylinder filled with 34.3 g of oxygen gas at a temperature of 312 K?
What is the temperature of 3.05 g of helium gas at a pressure of 1.70 atm and a volume of 14.1 L?
An automobile tire has a maximum rating of 38.0 psi (gauge pressure). The tire is inflated (while cold) to a volume of 11.8 L and a gauge pressure of 36.0 psi at a temperature of 12.0 °C. On a hot day, the tire warms to 65.0 °C, and its volume expands to 12.2 L. Does the pressure in the tire exceed its maximum rating? (Note: The gauge pressure is the difference between the total pressure and atmospheric pressure. In this case, assume that atmospheric pressure is 14.7 psi.)
A weather balloon is inflated to a volume of 28.5 L at a pressure of 748 mmHg and a temperature of 28.0 °C. The balloon rises in the atmosphere to an altitude of approximately 25,000 ft, where the pressure is 385 mmHg and the temperature is -15.0 °C. Assuming the balloon can freely expand, calculate the volume of the balloon at this altitude.
A piece of dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) with a mass of 22.1 g sublimes (converts from solid to gas) into a large balloon. Assuming that all of the carbon dioxide ends up in the balloon, what is the volume of the balloon at and a pressure of 742 mmHg?
A 2.0-L container of liquid nitrogen is kept in a closet measuring 1.0 m by 1.0 m by 2.0 m. Assuming that the container is completely full, that the temperature is 25.0°C, and that the atmospheric pressure is 1.0 atm, calculate the percent (by volume) of air that is displaced if all of the liquid nitrogen evaporates. (Liquid nitrogen has a density of 0.807 g/mL.)
Which gas sample has the greatest pressure? Assume that all the samples are at the same temperature. Explain.
This picture represents a sample of gas at a pressure of 1 atm, a volume of 1 L, and a temperature of 25 °C. Draw a similar picture showing what would happen to the sample if the volume were reduced to 0.5 L and the temperature were increased to 250 °C. What would happen to the pressure?
Aerosol cans carry clear warnings against incineration because of the high pressures that can develop upon heating. Suppose that a can contains a residual amount of gas at a pressure of 755 mmHg and a temperature of 25 °C. What would the pressure be if the can were heated to 1155 °C?
A sample of nitrogen gas in a 1.75-L container exerts a pressure of 1.35 atm at 25 °C. What is the pressure if the volume of the container is maintained constant and the temperature is raised to 355 °C?
