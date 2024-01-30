Chapter 7, Problem 68
Charcoal is primarily carbon. Determine the mass of CO2 produced by burning enough carbon (in the form of charcoal) to produce 5.00 * 102 kJ of heat. C(s) + O2( g)¡CO2( g) ΔH °rxn = -393.5 kJ
