Chapter 7, Problem 85
Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: 5 C(s) + 6 H2( g)¡C5H12(l ) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: C5H12(l ) + 8 O2( g)¡5 CO2( g) + 6 H2O( g) ΔH = -3244.8 kJ C(s) + O2( g)¡CO2( g) ΔH = -393.5 kJ 2 H2( g) + O2( g)¡2 H2O( g) ΔH = -483.5 kJ
Consider the generic reaction: A + 2 B¡C + 3 D ΔH = 155 kJ Determine the value of ΔH for each related reaction. a. 3 A + 6 B¡3 C + 9 D b. C + 3 D¡A + 2 B c. 12 C + 32 D¡12 A + B
Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO( g)¡2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2( g) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: 2 Fe(s) + 32 O2( g)¡Fe2O3(s) ΔH = -824.2 kJ CO( g) + 12 O2( g)¡CO2( g) ΔH = -282.7 kJ
Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: CaO(s) + CO2( g)¡CaCO3(s) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: Ca(s) + CO2( g) + 12 O2( g)¡CaCO3(s) ΔH = -812.8 kJ 2 Ca(s) + O2( g)¡2 CaO(s) ΔH = -1269.8 kJ
Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: CH4( g) + 4 Cl2( g)¡CCl4( g) + 4 HCl( g) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: C(s) + 2 H2( g)¡CH4( g) ΔH = -74.6 kJ C(s) + 2 Cl2( g)¡CCl4( g) ΔH = -95.7 kJ H2( g) + Cl2( g)¡2 HCl( g) ΔH = -92.3 kJ
Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH °f for each in Appendix IIB. a. NH3( g)
Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH °rxn for each in Appendix IIB. b. MgCO3(s)