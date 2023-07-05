A triple-auxotrophic strain of E. coli having the genotype phe⁻ met⁻ ara⁻ is used as a recipient strain in a transduction experiment. The strain is unable to synthesize its own phenylalanine or methionine, and it carries a mutation that leaves it unable to utilize the sugar arabinose for growth. The recipient is crossed to a prototrophic strain with the genotype phe⁺ met⁺ ara⁺. The table below shows the selected marker and gives cotransduction frequencies for the unselected markers.
Selected Selected Colonies Containing the
Marker Unselected Marker (%) _
phe⁺ met⁺ ara⁺
met⁺ 4 - 7
phe⁺ - 2 51
met⁺, phe⁺. - - 79
ara⁺ 68 5 -
Use the cotransduction data to determine the order of these genes.
