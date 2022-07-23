Skip to main content
Chapter 6, Problem 21a

Penicillin was first used in the 1940s to treat gonorrhea infections produced by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae. In 1984, according to the CDC, fewer than 1% of gonorrhea infections were caused by penicillin-resistant N. gonorrhoeae. By 1990, more than 10% of cases were penicillin-resistant, and a few years later the level of resistance was at greater than 95%. Almost every year the CDC issues new treatment guidelines for gonorrhea that identify the recommended antibiotic drugs and dosages.
Why is the CDC so active in making these recommendations?

Understand the context: The problem discusses the evolution of antibiotic resistance in Neisseria gonorrhoeae, the bacterium responsible for gonorrhea. Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria develop mechanisms to survive exposure to antibiotics that would normally kill them or inhibit their growth.
Recognize the role of natural selection: When antibiotics like penicillin are used, they create selective pressure. Bacteria with mutations that confer resistance to the antibiotic are more likely to survive and reproduce, passing on the resistance genes to their offspring. Over time, this leads to an increase in the proportion of resistant bacteria in the population.
Identify the importance of monitoring resistance: The CDC actively monitors antibiotic resistance trends to ensure that treatments remain effective. As resistance to one antibiotic becomes widespread, alternative antibiotics must be identified and recommended to treat infections effectively.
Understand the need for updated guidelines: The CDC issues new treatment guidelines to address the evolving resistance patterns. These guidelines help healthcare providers choose the most effective antibiotics and dosages to combat gonorrhea infections while minimizing the risk of further resistance development.
Recognize the broader implications: The CDC's efforts are part of a larger strategy to manage antibiotic resistance, which is a global public health concern. By updating treatment recommendations, the CDC aims to slow the spread of resistance and ensure that effective treatments remain available for as long as possible.

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria evolve and develop the ability to survive exposure to antibiotics that once effectively killed them. This phenomenon is driven by factors such as overuse and misuse of antibiotics, leading to selective pressure that favors resistant strains. Understanding antibiotic resistance is crucial for public health, as it complicates treatment options and can lead to increased morbidity and mortality from infections.
Public health guidelines are evidence-based recommendations developed by health organizations, like the CDC, to inform healthcare providers and the public about best practices for disease prevention and treatment. These guidelines are regularly updated to reflect new research findings, emerging health threats, and changes in disease patterns, ensuring that healthcare practices remain effective and relevant in combating infections.
Epidemiology is the study of how diseases affect the health and illness of populations. In the context of gonorrhea, epidemiologists track infection rates, resistance patterns, and demographic factors to understand the spread of the disease. This information is vital for developing targeted interventions and treatment protocols, as well as for informing public health policies aimed at controlling and preventing gonorrhea infections.
An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strˢ is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:


Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin


The following table shows the number of colonies growing on each selection medium. The sampling time indicates how many minutes have passed since conjugation began.


Sampling Time (minutes)       Number of Colonies

                      Plate 1    Plate 2    Plate 3

      3                 0         0         0

      6                0         0         0

      9                 0        62         0

     12                 0        87         0

     15                 51       124        0

     18                 79       210        62

     21                109       250        85

     24                144       250       111

     27                152       250       122

     30                152       250       122


Determine the order of donor genes cys, leu, and met from the interrupted mating data.

A triple-auxotrophic strain of E. coli having the genotype phe⁻ met⁻ ara⁻ is used as a recipient strain in a transduction experiment. The strain is unable to synthesize its own phenylalanine or methionine, and it carries a mutation that leaves it unable to utilize the sugar arabinose for growth. The recipient is crossed to a prototrophic strain with the genotype phe⁺ met⁺ ara⁺. The table below shows the selected marker and gives cotransduction frequencies for the unselected markers.

Use the cotransduction data to determine the order of these genes.

A triple-auxotrophic strain of E. coli having the genotype phe⁻ met⁻ ara⁻ is used as a recipient strain in a transduction experiment. The strain is unable to synthesize its own phenylalanine or methionine, and it carries a mutation that leaves it unable to utilize the sugar arabinose for growth. The recipient is crossed to a prototrophic strain with the genotype phe⁺ met⁺ ara⁺. The table below shows the selected marker and gives cotransduction frequencies for the unselected markers.

Identify the compounds present in each of the selective media.

Penicillin was first used in the 1940s to treat gonorrhea infections produced by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae. In 1984, according to the CDC, fewer than 1% of gonorrhea infections were caused by penicillin-resistant N. gonorrhoeae. By 1990, more than 10% of cases were penicillin-resistant, and a few years later the level of resistance was at greater than 95%. Almost every year the CDC issues new treatment guidelines for gonorrhea that identify the recommended antibiotic drugs and dosages.

What are the short-term implications of these frequent changes for physicians and clinics that treat sexually transmitted diseases like gonorrhea and for individuals infected with gonorrhea?

Penicillin was first used in the 1940s to treat gonorrhea infections produced by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae. In 1984, according to the CDC, fewer than 1% of gonorrhea infections were caused by penicillin-resistant N. gonorrhoeae. By 1990, more than 10% of cases were penicillin-resistant, and a few years later the level of resistance was at greater than 95%. Almost every year the CDC issues new treatment guidelines for gonorrhea that identify the recommended antibiotic drugs and dosages.

What are the long-term implications of these frequent changes in treatment recommendations for the patient population?

An attribute of growth behavior of eight bacteriophage mutants (1 to 8) is investigated in experiments that establish coinfection by pairs of mutants. The experiments determine whether the mutants complement one another (+) or fail to complement (-). These eight mutants are known to result from point mutation. The results of the complementation tests are shown below.

How many genes are represented by these mutations?

