Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and BacteriophagesProblem 19b
Chapter 6, Problem 19b

An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strS is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:


Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin
Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin
Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin


List all possible bacterial genotypes growing on each medium.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the genotypes of the Hfr strain and the recipient strain. The Hfr strain is cys⁺ leu⁺ met⁺ strˢ, meaning it can synthesize cysteine, leucine, and methionine but is sensitive to streptomycin. The recipient strain is cys⁻ leu⁻ met⁻ strᴿ, meaning it cannot synthesize these amino acids but is resistant to streptomycin.
Step 2: Recognize the role of the media. Each medium contains specific supplements and streptomycin. Streptomycin ensures that only the recipient strain (strᴿ) or recombinants (which inherit strᴿ from the recipient) can grow. The supplements in each medium allow growth of bacteria that can synthesize the missing amino acids.
Step 3: Analyze Medium 1 (minimal medium + leucine, methionine, and streptomycin). Bacteria growing here must be able to synthesize cysteine (cys⁺) since leucine and methionine are provided. The possible genotype of bacteria growing on this medium is cys⁺ leu⁻ met⁻ strᴿ.
Step 4: Analyze Medium 2 (minimal medium + cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin). Bacteria growing here must be able to synthesize leucine (leu⁺) since cysteine and methionine are provided. The possible genotype of bacteria growing on this medium is cys⁻ leu⁺ met⁻ strᴿ.
Step 5: Analyze Medium 3 (minimal medium + cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin). Bacteria growing here must be able to synthesize methionine (met⁺) since cysteine and leucine are provided. The possible genotype of bacteria growing on this medium is cys⁻ leu⁻ met⁺ strᴿ.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conjugation in Bacteria

Conjugation is a process of genetic transfer in bacteria where one bacterium transfers genetic material to another through direct contact. This often involves the transfer of plasmids or chromosomal DNA, allowing for the exchange of traits such as antibiotic resistance or metabolic capabilities. Understanding conjugation is crucial for analyzing the genetic outcomes of mating experiments, as it determines which traits can be passed on to the recipient strain.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Conjugation Overview

Hfr Strains

Hfr (high frequency of recombination) strains are bacterial strains that have a plasmid integrated into their chromosomal DNA, allowing them to transfer chromosomal genes to a recipient during conjugation. The order and timing of gene transfer can be mapped based on the time of withdrawal during an interrupted mating experiment. Recognizing the significance of Hfr strains is essential for predicting which genes may be transferred and expressed in the recipient strain.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:52
F Factor and Hfr

Selection Media

Selection media are specialized growth environments that allow only certain bacteria to thrive based on their genetic traits. In this experiment, different media are used to select for bacteria that can synthesize specific amino acids or resist antibiotics. By analyzing which genotypes grow on each medium, one can infer the genetic changes that occurred during conjugation and identify the successful gene transfers from the Hfr strain to the recipient strain.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:54
Natural Selection
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.

Hfr strain 1     oriT  met  ala  lac  gal

Duration (min)   0     2    8   13   17

Hfr strain 2     oriT  met  leu  thr   azi

Duration (min)   0     2    7   10   17

Hfr strain 3     oriT  gal   pro  trp   azi

Duration (min)   0     3    8   14   19

In minutes, what is the total length of the chromosome in the donor species?

1061
views
Textbook Question

An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strˢ is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:


Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin


The following table shows the number of colonies growing on each selection medium. The sampling time indicates how many minutes have passed since conjugation began.


Sampling Time (minutes)       Number of Colonies

                      Plate 1    Plate 2    Plate 3

      3                 0         0         0

      6                 0         0         0

      9                 0        62         0

     12                 0        87         0

     15                 51       124        0

     18                 79       210        62

     21                109       250        85

     24                144       250       111

     27                152       250       122

     30                152       250       122


Suppose a fourth selection medium containing leucine and streptomycin is prepared. At what sampling time do you expect the first-growing colonies to appear? Explain your reasoning.

928
views
Textbook Question

An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strS is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:


Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin


What donor gene is the selected marker in each medium?

712
views
Textbook Question

An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strS is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:


Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin


What is the purpose of adding streptomycin to each selection medium?

718
views
Textbook Question

An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strˢ is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:


Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin


The following table shows the number of colonies growing on each selection medium. The sampling time indicates how many minutes have passed since conjugation began.


Sampling Time (minutes)       Number of Colonies

                      Plate 1    Plate 2    Plate 3

      3                 0         0         0

      6                0         0         0

      9                 0        62         0

     12                 0        87         0

     15                 51       124        0

     18                 79       210        62

     21                109       250        85

     24                144       250       111

     27                152       250       122

     30                152       250       122


Determine the order of donor genes cys, leu, and met from the interrupted mating data.

694
views
Textbook Question

A triple-auxotrophic strain of E. coli having the genotype phe⁻ met⁻ ara⁻ is used as a recipient strain in a transduction experiment. The strain is unable to synthesize its own phenylalanine or methionine, and it carries a mutation that leaves it unable to utilize the sugar arabinose for growth. The recipient is crossed to a prototrophic strain with the genotype phe⁺ met⁺ ara⁺. The table below shows the selected marker and gives cotransduction frequencies for the unselected markers.

Use the cotransduction data to determine the order of these genes.

463
views