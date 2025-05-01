Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Who was the scientist that pioneered the theory of inheritance and development:
Which of the following best describes the potential risks associated with genetic testing for cancer susceptibility?
A gene is a sequence of _______ that determines the ________ sequence of a polypeptide.
A male mouse with black fur was mated to a female mouse with white fur. The female produces a litter of 11 pups with 6 black and 5 white fur. On the contrary, when another male mouse with black fur was mated with a female mouse with white fur, the female produced a litter of 9 pups with all black fur. If the allele for black fur color is FB and for white is FW, identify the genotypes of both the males.
Which of the following is a true statement regarding the genetics of hemocystinuria?
Four different types of pea plants are self-fertilized to obtain the following three groups of progeny:
Group 1: Round seeded pea plants= 101, wrinkled seeded pea plants= 99
Group 2: Round seeded pea plants= 99, wrinkled seeded pea plants= 0
Group 3: Round seeded pea plants = 90; wrinkled-seeded pea plants = 30.
Identify the group of progeny that is the result of a cross between two heterozygous parents:
If a yellow and round pea (GgWw) is crossed with a green and round pea (ggWw), using the Punnet square, what is the probability of producing a yellow and wrinkled pea in the F1 generation?
If both the mother and the father have X-linked recessive disorder, which of the following is correct?
Autosomal recessive traits pass from both parents onto their children. Albinism is an autosomal (not sex-linked) recessive trait. Both homozygous dominant (AA) and heterozygous dominant (Aa) individuals will exhibit a normal phenotype, while only homozygous recessive (aa) individuals will be albino. What is the probability that a child of a homozygous dominant father and a heterozygous mother will have albinism?
What is the probability of a son being colorblind if his father is colorblind and his mother has normal vision? [Note: There is no family history of colorblindness on the mother's side]
What is the percentage of the offspring with phenotype dwarf plant with yellow fruit, if a plant with RrTt genotype is crossed with a plant that is rrtt, in which the red fruit (R) is dominant over yellow fruit (r) and tallness (T) is dominant over dwarfness (t)?
The normal range of chi-square values is determined by the number of degrees of freedom (df) and the level of significance (alpha) employed. In general, a lower chi-square value implies a better match between the observed and predicted values, whereas a greater number suggests a worse fit. What does it mean when the chi-square value exceeds the critical value?
The sex in the _________ is determined by a combination of many X and Y chromosomes.
In female cells, which structure represents the inactivated X chromosome that can be observed under a microscope?
What does a heritability of 0.60 imply?
Identify which disorder demonstrates the phenomenon of pleiotropy, where one genetic mutation can lead to various symptoms or effects across different body systems.
Two pure-breeding strains of a plant, designated P1 and P2, produce flowers of the same color, which is purple. Each of these strains, when crossed with a pure-breeding strain X, produces F1 progeny plants that have pink flowers. When pure-breeding P1 and P2 are crossed, the F1 progeny plants have pink flowers and self-fertilization of the F1 progeny resulted in 9/16 plants with pink flowers and 7/16 plants with purple flowers. Determine the genotype of the parents of F1 progeny.
The ABO blood group consists of three alleles, namely, IA, IB, and i. Which of the following genotypes can produce blood type O?
Which of the following is a measure of the percentage of individuals with a given allele who exhibit the phenotype?
Which of the following describes heteroplasmy?
Which of the following is an example of a condition caused by the maternal effect of inheritance?
The idea of genetic linkage is the basis for a genetic map. This idea states that if there is a ______ distance between two linked genes on a chromosome, there is a ______ chance that those two genes will be inherited together.
At the ____________ stage of prophase-I, non-sister chromatids of the ____________ chromosome cross over.
A student conducted a sequence of two-point crosses for four genes, specifically, genes a, b, c, and d. These genes have the following recombination frequencies:
a and b = 50%
a and c = 50%
a and d = 50%
b and c = 20%
b and d = 9%
a and d = 29%
Considering the given data, which of the following statements is true?
Consider the following genotype frequencies:
ABC = 3
A++ = 54
+B+ = 215
A+C = 235
++C = 29
+++ = 5
+BC= 52
AB+= 92
How would you determine which phenotype undergoes double crossovers?
Given the following parental gametes, identify which of the choices shows a recombinant resulting from a double crossover.
Suppose in a pea garden, the crossing of parental peas (TTPP x ttpp) produces F1 progeny that is heterozygous for two traits (TtPp). The F1 dihybrid is then crossed to a pea that is homozygous recessive (ttpp) for the two traits and they produce the following offspring:
Tall and purple: 134
Tall and white: 85
Short and white: 56
Short and purple: 41
What is the recombination frequency between the two genes associated with the pea's height and flower color?