Genetics Midterm - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance / Chi Square Analysis / Problem 12
The normal range of chi-square values is determined by the number of degrees of freedom (df) and the level of significance (alpha) employed. In general, a lower chi-square value implies a better match between the observed and predicted values, whereas a greater number suggests a worse fit. What does it mean when the chi-square value exceeds the critical value?
Learn this concept