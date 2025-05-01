Genetics Midterm - Part 1 of 2
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance / Probability and Genetics / Problem 9
Autosomal recessive traits pass from both parents onto their children. Albinism is an autosomal (not sex-linked) recessive trait. Both homozygous dominant (AA) and heterozygous dominant (Aa) individuals will exhibit a normal phenotype, while only homozygous recessive (aa) individuals will be albino. What is the probability that a child of a homozygous dominant father and a heterozygous mother will have albinism?
