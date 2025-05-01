Genetics Midterm - Part 1 of 2
Suppose in a pea garden, the crossing of parental peas (TTPP x ttpp) produces F1 progeny that is heterozygous for two traits (TtPp). The F1 dihybrid is then crossed to a pea that is homozygous recessive (ttpp) for the two traits and they produce the following offspring:
Tall and purple: 134
Tall and white: 85
Short and white: 56
Short and purple: 41
What is the recombination frequency between the two genes associated with the pea's height and flower color?
