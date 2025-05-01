Genetics Midterm - Part 1 of 2
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage / Mapping Genes / Problem 24
A student conducted a sequence of two-point crosses for four genes, specifically, genes a, b, c, and d. These genes have the following recombination frequencies:
a and b = 50%
a and c = 50%
a and d = 50%
b and c = 20%
b and d = 9%
a and d = 29%
Considering the given data, which of the following statements is true?
