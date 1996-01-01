Problem 1a
How was it established that particular phenotypes are inherited as a result of genetic information present in the chloroplast rather than in the nucleus?
Problem 1b
In the discussion, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
How did the discovery of three categories of petite mutations in yeast lead researchers to postulate extranuclear inheritance of colony size?
Problem 1c
In the discussion, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What observations support the endosymbiotic theory?
Problem 1d
In the discussion, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What key observations in crosses between dextrally and sinistrally coiled snails support the explanation that this phenotype is the result of maternal-effect inheritance?
Problem 1e
In the discussion, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What findings demonstrate a maternal effect as the basis of a mode of inheritance?
Problem 2
Write a short essay that distinguishes between organelle heredity and maternal effect.
Problem 3
Streptomycin resistance in Chlamydomonas may result from a mutation in either a chloroplast gene or a nuclear gene. What phenotypic results would occur in a cross between a member of an mt⁺ strain resistant in both genes and a member of a strain sensitive to the antibiotic? What results would occur in the reciprocal cross?
Problem 4
A plant may have green, white, or green-and-white (variegated) leaves on its branches, owing to a mutation in the chloroplast that prevents color from developing. Predict the results of the following crosses:
Ovule Source Pollen Source
(a) Green branch x White branch
(b) White branch x Green branch
(c) Variegated branch x Green branch
(d) Green branch x Variegated branch
Problem 5
In diploid yeast strains, sporulation and subsequent meiosis can produce haploid ascospores, which may fuse to reestablish diploid cells. When ascospores from a segregational petite strain fuse with those of a normal wild-type strain, the diploid zygotes are all normal. Following meiosis, ascospores are petite and normal. Is the segregational petite phenotype inherited as a dominant or a recessive trait?
Problem 6
Predict the results of a cross between ascospores from a segregational petite strain and a neutral petite strain. Indicate the phenotype of the zygote and the ascospores it may subsequently produce.
Problem 8
In a cross of Lymnaea, the snail contributing the eggs was dextral but of unknown genotype. Both the genotype and the phenotype of the other snail are unknown. All F₁ offspring exhibited dextral coiling. Ten of the F₁ snails were allowed to undergo self-fertilization. One-half produced only dextrally coiled offspring, whereas the other half produced only sinistrally coiled offspring. What were the genotypes of the original parents?
Problem 9
In Drosophila subobscura, the presence of a recessive gene called grandchildless (gs) causes the offspring of homozygous females, but not those of homozygous males, to be sterile. Can you offer an explanation as to why females and not males are affected by the mutant gene?
Problem 10
A male mouse from a true-breeding strain of hyperactive animals is crossed with a female mouse from a true-breeding strain of lethargic animals. (These are both hypothetical strains.) All the progeny are lethargic. In the F₂ generation, all offspring are lethargic. What is the best genetic explanation for these observations? Propose a cross to test your explanation.
Problem 11
Consider the case where a mutation occurs that disrupts translation in a single human mitochondrion found in the oocyte participating in fertilization. What is the likely impact of this mutation on the offspring arising from this oocyte?
Problem 12
What is the endosymbiotic theory, and why is this theory relevant to the study of extranuclear DNA in eukaryotic organelles?
Problem 13
Earlier, we described CC, the cat created by nuclear transfer cloning, whereby a diploid nucleus from one cell is injected into an enucleated egg cell to create an embryo. Cattle, sheep, rats, dogs, and several other species have been cloned using nuclei from somatic cells. Embryos and adults produced by this approach often show a number of different mitochondrial defects. Explain possible reasons for the prevalence of mitochondrial defects in embryos created by nuclear transfer cloning.
Problem 14
Mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT) offers a potential solution for women with mtDNA-based diseases to have healthy children. Based on what you know about the importance of nuclear gene products to mitochondrial functions, will MRT ensure that children will not inherit or develop a mtDNA-based diseases?
Problem 15
The specification of the anterior–posterior axis in Drosophila embryos is initially controlled by various gene products that are synthesized and stored in the mature egg following oogenesis. Mutations in these genes result in abnormalities of the axis during embryogenesis. These mutations illustrate maternal effect. How do such mutations vary from those produced by organelle heredity? Devise a set of parallel crosses and expected outcomes involving mutant genes that contrast maternal effect and organelle heredity.
Problem 16
The maternal-effect mutation bicoid (bcd) is recessive. In the absence of the bicoid protein product, embryogenesis is not completed. Consider a cross between a female heterozygous for the bicoid alleles (bcd⁺/bcd⁻) and a male homozygous for the mutation (bcd⁻/bcd⁻).
Predict the outcome (normal vs. failed embryogenesis) in the F₁ and F₂ generations of the cross described.
Problem 16a
The maternal-effect mutation bicoid (bcd) is recessive. In the absence of the bicoid protein product, embryogenesis is not completed. Consider a cross between a female heterozygous for the bicoid alleles (bcd⁺/bcd⁻) and a male homozygous for the mutation (bcd⁻/bcd⁻).
How is it possible for a male homozygous for the mutation to exist?
Problem 17
(a) In humans the mitochondrial genome encodes a low number of proteins, rRNAs, and tRNAs but imports approximately 1100 proteins encoded by the nuclear genome. Yet, with such a small proportion from the mitochondrial genome encoding proteins and RNAs, a disproportionately high number of genetic disorders due to mtDNA mutations have been identified [Bigger, B. et al. (1999)]. What inheritance pattern would you expect in a three-generation pedigree in which the grandfather expresses the initial mtDNA defect? What inheritance pattern would you expect in a three-generation pedigree in which the grandmother expresses the initial mtDNA defect?
(b) Considering the description in part (a) above, how would your pedigrees change if you knew that the mutation that caused the mitochondrial defect was recessive and located in the nuclear genome, was successfully transported into mitochondria, and negated a physiologically important mitochondrial function?
Problem 18a
Mutations in mitochondrial DNA appear to be responsible for a number of neurological disorders, including myoclonic epilepsy and ragged-red fiber disease, Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and Kearns-Sayre syndrome. In each case, the disease phenotype is expressed when the ratio of mutant to wild-type mitochondria exceeds a threshold peculiar to each disease, but usually in the 60 to 95 percent range.
Given that these are debilitating conditions, why has no cure been developed? Can you suggest a general approach that might be used to treat, or perhaps even cure, these disorders?
Problem 18b
Mutations in mitochondrial DNA appear to be responsible for a number of neurological disorders, including myoclonic epilepsy and ragged-red fiber disease, Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and Kearns-Sayre syndrome. In each case, the disease phenotype is expressed when the ratio of mutant to wild-type mitochondria exceeds a threshold peculiar to each disease, but usually in the 60 to 95 percent range.
Compared with the vast number of mitochondria in an embryo, the number of mitochondria in an ovum is relatively small. Might such an ooplasmic mitochondrial bottleneck present an opportunity for therapy or cure? Explain.
Problem 19a
Researchers examined a family with an interesting distribution of Leigh syndrome symptoms. In this disorder, individuals may show a progressive loss of motor function (ataxia, A) with peripheral neuropathy (PN, meaning impairment of the peripheral nerves). A mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutation that reduces ATPase activity was identified in various tissues of affected individuals. The accompanying table summarizes the presence of symptoms in an extended family.
Develop a pedigree that summarizes the information presented in the table.
Problem 19b
Researchers examined a family with an interesting distribution of Leigh syndrome symptoms. In this disorder, individuals may show a progressive loss of motor function (ataxia, A) with peripheral neuropathy (PN, meaning impairment of the peripheral nerves). A mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutation that reduces ATPase activity was identified in various tissues of affected individuals. The accompanying table summarizes the presence of symptoms in an extended family.
Provide an explanation for the pattern of inheritance of the disease. What term describes this pattern?
Problem 19c
Researchers examined a family with an interesting distribution of Leigh syndrome symptoms. In this disorder, individuals may show a progressive loss of motor function (ataxia, A) with peripheral neuropathy (PN, meaning impairment of the peripheral nerves). A mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutation that reduces ATPase activity was identified in various tissues of affected individuals. The accompanying table summarizes the presence of symptoms in an extended family.
How can some individuals in the same family show such variation in symptoms? What term, as related to organelle heredity, describes such variation?
Problem 19d
Researchers examined a family with an interesting distribution of Leigh syndrome symptoms. In this disorder, individuals may show a progressive loss of motor function (ataxia, A) with peripheral neuropathy (PN, meaning impairment of the peripheral nerves). A mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutation that reduces ATPase activity was identified in various tissues of affected individuals. The accompanying table summarizes the presence of symptoms in an extended family.
In what way does a condition caused by mtDNA differ in expression and transmission from a mutation that causes albinism?
Problem 20a
Payne, B. A. et al. (2013) present evidence that a low level of heteroplasmic mtDNA exists in all tested healthy individuals.
What are two likely sources of such heteroplasmy?
Problem 20b
Payne, B. A. et al. (2013) present evidence that a low level of heteroplasmic mtDNA exists in all tested healthy individuals.
What genetic conditions within a given mitochondrion are likely to contribute to such a variable pool of mitochondria?
Problem 21
The mtDNA accumulates mutations at a rate approximately ten times faster than nuclear DNA. Thus geneticists can use mtDNA variations as a 'molecular clock' to study genetic variation and the movement of ancestral human populations from Africa to different areas of the world more than 125,000 years ago. Propose an explanation for how an analysis of mtDNA can be used to construct family trees of human evolution.
Ch. 9 - Extranuclear Inheritance
Back