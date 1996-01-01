Problem 22c

A couple planning their family are aware that through the past three generations on the husband's side a substantial number of stillbirths have occurred and several malformed babies were born who died early in childhood. The wife has studied genetics and urges her husband to visit a genetic counseling clinic, where a complete karyotype-banding analysis is performed. Although the tests show that he has a normal complement of 46 chromosomes, banding analysis reveals that one member of the chromosome 1 pair (in group A) contains an inversion covering 70 percent of its length. The homolog of chromosome 1 and all other chromosomes show the normal banding sequence. Would you advise the woman that she will have to bring each pregnancy to term to determine whether the fetus is normal? If not, what else can you suggest?