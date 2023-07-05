Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceMaternal Effect
1:14 minutes
Problem 1a
Textbook Question

In this chapter, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions? What findings demonstrate a maternal effect as the basis of a mode of inheritance?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
18
Was this helpful?
3:38m

Watch next

Master Maternal Effect with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
03:38
Maternal Effect
Kylia Goodner
232
1
00:33
Maternal Effect
Kylia Goodner
81
1
00:36
Types of Maternal Inheritance
Kylia Goodner
60
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.