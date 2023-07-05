Skip to main content
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceOrganelle DNA
Problem 1b
In this chapter, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?

How did the discovery of three categories of petite mutations in yeast lead researchers to postulate extranuclear inheritance of colony size?

