In diploid yeast strains, sporulation and subsequent meiosis can produce haploid ascospores, which may fuse to reestablish diploid cells. When ascospores from a segregational petite strain fuse with those of a normal wild-type strain, the diploid zygotes are all normal. Following meiosis, ascospores are petite and normal. Is the segregational petite phenotype inherited as a dominant or a recessive trait?