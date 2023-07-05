Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritancePedigrees
1:47 minutes
Problem 17b
Textbook Question

(a) In humans the mitochondrial genome encodes a low number of proteins, rRNAs, and tRNAs but imports approximately 1100 proteins encoded by the nuclear genome. Yet, with such a small proportion from the mitochondrial genome encoding proteins and RNAs, a disproportionately high number of genetic disorders due to mtDNA mutations have been identified [Bigger, B. et al. (1999)]. What inheritance pattern would you expect in a three-generation pedigree in which the grandfather expresses the initial mtDNA defect? What inheritance pattern would you expect in a three-generation pedigree in which the grandmother expresses the initial mtDNA defect? (b) Considering the description in part (a) above, how would your pedigrees change if you knew that the mutation that caused the mitochondrial defect was recessive and located in the nuclear genome, was successfully transported into mitochondria, and negated a physiologically important mitochondrial function?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
42
Was this helpful?
2:48m

Watch next

Master Pedigree Symbols with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
02:48
Pedigree Symbols
Kylia Goodner
212
2
1
09:08
Autosomal Pedigrees
Kylia Goodner
172
3
4
10:56
Sex-Linked Pedigrees
Kylia Goodner
179
1
7
01:59
Pedigree Flowchart
Kylia Goodner
239
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.