Define each of the following terms:
Nucleic acid strand polarity
Genotype
Natural selection
Modern synthesis of evolution
Compare and contrast the genome, the proteome, and the transcriptome of an organism.
With respect to transcription describe the relationship and sequence correspondence of the RNA transcript and the DNA template strand. Describe the relationship and sequence correspondence of the mRNA transcript to the DNA coding strand.