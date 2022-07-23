DNA Template Strand vs. Coding Strand

The DNA template strand is the strand of DNA that is used as a guide for synthesizing RNA during transcription. It is complementary to the RNA transcript, meaning that RNA nucleotides pair with their corresponding DNA bases (A with U, T with A, C with G, and G with C). The DNA coding strand, on the other hand, has the same sequence as the mRNA transcript (except for the substitution of uracil for thymine) and is not used directly in the transcription process.